Jackson High School travels to face Andalusia High School on Friday, November 17 at 6:00 PM CT, in 4A action.

Jackson vs. Andalusia Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Jackson, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Thomasville High School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Clarke County High School at Goshen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Goshen, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

