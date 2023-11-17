On Friday, November 17 at 6:55 PM CT, Benjamin Russell High School will host Hueytown High School in a game between 6A teams.

Hueytown vs. BRHS Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:55 PM CT

6:55 PM CT Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17

6:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17

6:50 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pinson, AL

Pinson, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Ramsay High School