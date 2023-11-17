In 7A play on Friday, November 17, Hewitt-Trussville High School will host Hoover High School at 6:00 PM ET.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hoover vs. Hewitt-T'ville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17

6:50 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17

6:55 PM CT on November 17 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pinson, AL

Pinson, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham , AL

Birmingham , AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Ramsay High School