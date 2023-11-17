On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, BB Comer High School will host Highland Home High School in a game between 2A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Highland Home vs. Comer Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Winterboro High School at Pickens County High School