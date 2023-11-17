Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Helena High School vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School will host Helena High School in 6A action on Friday, November 17 at 6:30 PM CT.
Helena vs. Hillcrest-Tusc Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Southeastern High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
