Hawks vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - November 17
The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) on Friday, November 17 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Hawks suffered a 116-114 loss to the Knicks. In the loss, Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib), Nicolas Batum: Out (Personal)
Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
