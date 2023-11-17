The Atlanta Hawks (6-5), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at State Farm Arena, go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. 76ers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (scoring 119.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 112.2 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +34 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.3 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 117.2 per outing (23rd in league).

The teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +4000 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.