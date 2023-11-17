Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Hartselle High School vs. Gadsden City High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gadsden City High School will host Hartselle High School in 6A action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hartselle vs. Gadsden City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Lynn High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
West Morgan High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.