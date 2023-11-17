Guntersville High School travels to face John Carroll Catholic High School on Friday, November 17 at 6:50 PM CT, in 5A action.

Guntersville vs. John Carroll Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Alabaster, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Pinson, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham , AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Ramsay High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Birmingham , AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

