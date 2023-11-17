Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Georgiana School vs. Leroy High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In 1A action on Friday, November 17, Leroy High School will host Georgiana School at 6:55 PM CT.
Georgiana vs. Leroy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Washington County Games This Week
Millry High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Butler County Games This Week
McKenzie High School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
