Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Geneva County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Samson High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva County High School at Geneva High School