There is a matchup between 5A teams in Eufaula, AL on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Eufaula High School hosting Faith Academy.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Faith Academy vs. Eufaula Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 17

6:40 PM CT on November 17 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Headland High School