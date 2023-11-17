Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Etowah County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbrook Christian School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Rock School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
