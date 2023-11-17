Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Etowah County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westbrook Christian School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Rock School at Glencoe High School