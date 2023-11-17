Enterprise High School plays at Mary G. Montgomery High School on Friday, November 17 at 6:40 PM CT, in 7A action.

Enterprise vs. Montgomery Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:40 PM CT

6:40 PM CT Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Headland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Headland, AL

Headland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Millry High School at Elba High School