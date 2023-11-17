Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Covington County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florala High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W.S. Neal High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
