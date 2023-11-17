If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Colbert County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Westminster Christian Academy