Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Colbert County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion County High School at Deshler High School