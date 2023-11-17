Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Clarke County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Jackson High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jackson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke County High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
