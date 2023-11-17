Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cherokee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Rock School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.