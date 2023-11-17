Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Baldwin County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
