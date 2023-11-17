Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Baldwin County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17

3:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Bayshore Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Robertsdale High School