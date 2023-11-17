Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) play at Barclays Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no line set.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.
- Saint Bonaventure put together a 16-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-15-0 mark from Auburn.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|72.8
|139.6
|67.7
|135.4
|140.7
|Saint Bonaventure
|66.8
|139.6
|67.7
|135.4
|136.4
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies allowed.
- Auburn went 12-6 against the spread and 15-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.7 points.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
|Saint Bonaventure
|16-12-0
|14-14-0
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|Saint Bonaventure
|14-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-11
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
