The Auburn Tigers (2-1) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) play at Barclays Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no line set.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

Saint Bonaventure put together a 16-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-15-0 mark from Auburn.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 72.8 139.6 67.7 135.4 140.7 Saint Bonaventure 66.8 139.6 67.7 135.4 136.4

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies allowed.

Auburn went 12-6 against the spread and 15-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.7 points.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0 Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 14-14-0

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Saint Bonaventure 14-2 Home Record 11-4 4-8 Away Record 2-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

