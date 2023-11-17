The Auburn Tigers (2-1) will meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 66.8 306th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th 101st 14.1 Assists 11.9 274th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.