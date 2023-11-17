Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Auburn High School vs. Central-Phenix City High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a game between 7A teams in Phenix City, AL on Friday, November 17 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Central-Phenix City High School hosting Auburn High School.
Auburn vs. Central-Phenix Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Phenix City, AL
