A pair of hot squads meet when the Auburn Tigers (3-0) host the California Golden Bears (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Bears, who have won three in a row.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears' 68.1 points per game last year were only 2.2 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.

Cal went 11-3 last season when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 66.6 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 69.6 the Golden Bears allowed.

Auburn went 13-2 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents made.

The Golden Bears shot at a 39.9% rate from the field last season, 12.1 percentage points less than the 52.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

