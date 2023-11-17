Friday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (2-1) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) matching up at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 78, Saint Bonaventure 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-9.9)

Auburn (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn Performance Insights

Auburn put up 72.8 points per game and allowed 67.7 last season, making them 149th in the nation offensively and 102nd defensively.

On the glass, the Tigers were 117th in college basketball in rebounds (32.6 per game) last season. They were 240th in rebounds allowed (32 per game).

Last season Auburn was ranked 101st in the nation in assists with 14.1 per game.

At 6.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc last season, the Tigers were 274th and 318th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Auburn was 17th-best in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.6 per game) and sixth-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.8%).

Last year, Auburn took 64.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.7% of Auburn's buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.3% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.