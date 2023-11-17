The Auburn Tigers (2-1) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Bonnies allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Auburn went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Bonnies ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 117th.

Last year, the Tigers scored 5.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Bonnies allowed (67.7).

When Auburn put up more than 67.7 points last season, it went 15-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Auburn scored 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did in away games (70.9).

Defensively the Tigers played better in home games last year, ceding 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse in home games last year, making 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule