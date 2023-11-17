How to Watch Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Central Arkansas vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Florida State vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Stonehill vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Mercer vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UNC Greensboro vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Oral Roberts vs Texas A&M (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Sam Houston vs Ole Miss (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Bonnies allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Auburn went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Bonnies ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 117th.
- Last year, the Tigers scored 5.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Bonnies allowed (67.7).
- When Auburn put up more than 67.7 points last season, it went 15-6.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Auburn scored 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did in away games (70.9).
- Defensively the Tigers played better in home games last year, ceding 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse in home games last year, making 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.