The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Mercer Game Information

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
7th 81.8 Points Scored 68.7 255th
122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
1st 41.2 Rebounds 31.6 187th
7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
10th 9.9 3pt Made 5.9 320th
49th 15.0 Assists 12.8 193rd
311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

