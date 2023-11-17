Alabama State vs. Memphis November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (1-0) meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)
- Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Memphis Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama State vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|21st
|79.4
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|233rd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.0
|315th
|28th
|15.6
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|291st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
