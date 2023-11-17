The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) battle the Memphis Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FedExForum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 37.7% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Alabama State compiled a 5-4 straight up record in games it shot above 40.1% from the field.

The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 162nd.

The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Tigers gave up.

Alabama State went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 71.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.7.

At home, the Hornets gave up 65.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.

Alabama State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule