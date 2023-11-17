Friday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) and the Mercer Bears (1-2) at Coleman Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-60 and heavily favors Alabama to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 92, Mercer 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-31.8)

Alabama (-31.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Alabama Performance Insights

Alabama was the seventh-best team in college basketball in points scored (81.8 per game) and 122nd in points allowed (68.3) last year.

On the boards, the Crimson Tide were best in college basketball in rebounds (41.2 per game) last season. They were 299th in rebounds conceded (33 per game).

Last season Alabama was ranked 49th in the nation in assists with 15 per game.

Last season, the Crimson Tide were 10th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.9 per game), and they ranked No. 215 in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Last year, Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.5 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.3%).

Alabama attempted 47.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 35.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 52.8% of its shots, with 64.2% of its makes coming from there.

