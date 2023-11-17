The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
  • Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 187th.
  • Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 67 the Bears gave up.
  • When Alabama totaled more than 67 points last season, it went 24-2.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game (89.5) than it did on the road (73.7).
  • When playing at home, the Crimson Tide ceded four fewer points per game (65) than in away games (69).
  • When playing at home, Alabama sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morehead State W 105-73 Coleman Coliseum
11/10/2023 Indiana State W 102-80 Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 South Alabama W 102-46 Coleman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Mercer - Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State - Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum

