The Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) face the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) as just 0.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Hawks 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 0.5)

76ers (- 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-1.1)

76ers (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The 76ers' .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 0.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 0.5-point underdog.

Both Philadelphia and Atlanta games have gone over the point total 63.6% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 7-1, while the Hawks are 3-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are third-best in the NBA offensively (120.3 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd defensively (117.2 points allowed).

Atlanta grabs 44.6 rebounds per game and give up 42 boards, ranking 12th and eighth, respectively, in the NBA.

At 26.7 assists per game, the Hawks are 10th in the league.

Atlanta commits 15 turnovers per game and force 15.3 per game, ranking 23rd and eighth, respectively, in the league.

With 12.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.7% from downtown, the Hawks are 12th and 16th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.