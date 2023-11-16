In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off at Colonial Life Arena.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Houston Christian Huskies vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech

TV: ACC Network Extra

No. 20 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location: Storrs, Connecticut

How to Watch Maryland vs. UConn

TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boston College Eagles vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Boston College vs. Ohio State

TV: B1G+

Bellarmine Knights vs. No. 19 Louisville Cardinals

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Louisville

TV: ACC Network Extra

Green Bay Phoenix vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena

D.J. Sokol Arena Location: Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Creighton

TV: FloHoops

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

