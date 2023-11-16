The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) battle the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.

UAB had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blazers finished third.

Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers scored were 10.1 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).

UAB had a 21-6 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (78.3).

In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 65.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.

In terms of total threes made, UAB performed better in home games last year, making 7.3 per game, compared to 6.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.7% mark away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule