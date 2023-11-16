How to Watch UAB vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) battle the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
- UAB had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blazers finished third.
- Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers scored were 10.1 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- UAB had a 21-6 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (78.3).
- In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 65.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
- In terms of total threes made, UAB performed better in home games last year, making 7.3 per game, compared to 6.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.7% mark away from home.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|L 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|L 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|W 66-63
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bartow Arena
