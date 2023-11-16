If you reside in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northridge High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Fayette County High School