Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Talladega County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donoho School at Munford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 16

5:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Munford, AL

Munford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Alabama School for the Deaf

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Talladega County Central High School