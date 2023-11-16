How to Watch South Alabama vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) take on the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
South Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents made.
- In games South Alabama shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 14-4 overall.
- The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonels finished 241st.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Jaguars scored were just 1.8 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).
- When South Alabama totaled more than 72.7 points last season, it went 12-3.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively South Alabama played better when playing at home last year, averaging 73.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.
- In terms of three-point shooting, South Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mobile
|L 83-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
