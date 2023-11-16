Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Shelby County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calera High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pelham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.