Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you reside in Morgan County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
