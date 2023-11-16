Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Marshall County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arab High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
