Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lawrence County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.