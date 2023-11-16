Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bessemer City High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: McCalla, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
