In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bessemer City High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 16

6:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 16

7:15 PM CT on November 16 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: McCalla, AL

McCalla, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Pleasant Grove High School