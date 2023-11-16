Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Franklin County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.