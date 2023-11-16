Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Escambia County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomasville High School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
