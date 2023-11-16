Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Elmore County, Alabama, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
