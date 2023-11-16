High school basketball competition in Coffee County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

G.W. Long High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at New Brockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion Chapel High School at Straughn High School