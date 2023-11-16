Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Blount County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oneonta High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Cullman Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
