The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) and the Auburn Tigers (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Barclays Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

In Auburn's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

The Tigers' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 69.6 142.4 72.1 139.8 141.5 Auburn 72.8 142.4 67.7 139.8 140.7

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, only 0.7 more points than the 72.1 the Fighting Irish allowed.

Auburn put together a 10-3 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 15-15-0 Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Auburn 11-8 Home Record 14-2 0-10 Away Record 4-8 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

