The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) play the Auburn Tigers (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.8 149th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.5 274th 281st 11.8 Assists 14.1 101st 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

