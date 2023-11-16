Thursday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) against the Auburn Tigers (1-1) at Barclays Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Notre Dame. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Auburn vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Auburn 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-0.9)

Notre Dame (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Auburn Performance Insights

With 72.8 points per game on offense, Auburn ranked 149th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it ceded 67.7 points per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

The Tigers ranked 117th in the country with 32.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 240th with 32 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Auburn ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.1 per game.

The Tigers ranked 152nd in the country with 11.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 143rd with 12.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Tigers were 274th in college basketball with 6.5 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 318th with a 31.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Auburn dominated when it came to defending against three-pointers, as it ranked 17th-best in college basketball in threes allowed (5.6 per game) and sixth-best in three-point percentage allowed (28.8%).

Auburn took 64.8% two-pointers and 35.2% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 74.7% were two-pointers and 25.3% were three-pointers.

